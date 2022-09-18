Doddaballapur (Bangaluru Rural): Rocky, a five-year-old dog, was shot dead after it barked at a local resident of Madagondanahalli in Doddaballapur taluk on Saturday. Harsh, owner of the dog, along with Dasoha Seva Trust of Animals and Birds, lodged a complaint against Krishnappa at Doddaballapur rural police station.

Harish, in the complaint, said, "The dog was chased to a field nearby where it was shot dead by Krishnappa with his unlicensed gun." Meanwhile, the police sent the carcass of the dog for post-mortem and a policeman said, "They began the investigation and the accused will be interrogated soon. The culprit will be punished under relevant sections of law." "My sister gave me the dog and the dog never bit anyone. When I spoke to Krishnappa about the incident, he said with arrogance that the dog barked at him," Harish added.