New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A man on Monday shot his ex-wife after she denied giving him their two-year-old's custody and later fled with the child in Kazipura village of Ghaziabad's Mussoorie police station area. The police rushed the injured woman to Sarvodaya Hospital where her condition is said to be stable now.

SP Dehat Iraj Raja said that the victim, a 28-year-old Sanjana remarried after she filed for divorce with the accused, Kapil. The accused, a resident of Muzaffarnagar went to Sanjana's place and sought their two-year-old child's custody. When she declined, Kapil shot Sanjana after a heated argument about the child's custody. "Sanjana will be discharged from the hospital soon and the police will record her statement. While the police are on the lookout for Kapil and he will be nabbed soon," SP added.