Bhadohi (UP): A special court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping and killing a seven-year-old girl. Special Judge of POCSO court Madhu Dogra sentenced Nimbu Lal alias Nebbu (35) to prison till his last breath after hearing both sides, special public prosecutor Kauleshwar Pandey said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the convict and directed him pay the money to the family members of the girl, Pandey added. Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the naked dead body of the girl was found in a village in the Chauri area on December 15, 2022. She was raped, sodomised and killed, Kumar said. Nimbu Lal's name came up during a probe and he was arrested after registering a case against under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. (PTI)