Mumbai: Kissing a woman on a train resulted in severe consequences for a man as he was sentenced to one year of imprisonment and slapped with a fine. Police said that the accused was identified as Kiran Suja Honavar (37). According to officials of the CSMT police station, on August 23, 2015, a female passenger was traveling from Govandi to CSMT railway station with her friends.

When the train arrived at platform number 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station, Honavar kissed the female passenger's right cheek and humiliated her. Thereafter, she lodged a formal complaint with the CSMT Railway Police Station. A case was lodged against the accused under sections 354, 354 (A) (1) of IPC after the statement of the woman was recorded. The then Assistant Police Inspector Ganpat Gondke arrested the accused and started further investigation.

During the investigation, he examined several witnesses and gathered strong evidence following which a chargesheet was filed in court. The accused has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000. Police prosecutor Kadaur U. Shaikh supervised the proceedings of the case on behalf of the government. CSMT Railway Police made it clear that strict action will be taken against those who commit crimes against women.