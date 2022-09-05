Kaithal (Haryana): A stray dog was first poisoned and then brutally beaten to death. Two persons rained lathis on the hapless canine resulting in its death. Although the case was lodged against the accused with the Anaj Mandi Police station on June 20 by Rajendra Chahal, a resident of the area. But the police achieved a breakthrough in the case that too after three months when one Rakesh alias Kesha was arrested for killing the dog. The other accused is still absconding, police said.

The gruesome incident took place in the Shaktinagar locality under Aanj Mandi Police Station limits in the Kaithal district of Haryana. Complainant Rajendra Chahal lodged a complaint against Rakesh and Nikka for killing the start dog. Chahal said although the case was registered on June 20, the police achieved success in the case recently. "The dog was very much attached to people of the locality and children and elderly persons used to play with the canine," Chahal added. Investigating officer Amarjeet said one Rakesh alias Kesha has been arrested for killing the dog. "After interrogation, the accused was sent to judicial custody. The action was initiated against the accused based on a complaint lodged by Rajendra Chalal on June 20."