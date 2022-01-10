Bengaluru: A man seeking alms in the guise of a physically challenged faced the wrath of people when they learnt about his cheating in Bengaluru. He reportedly concealed one hand inside his shirt and used another hand for begging. Vehicle riders and passersby used to give him alms seeing his pathetic condition.

Now, this fake physically challenged was caught by some people at South End Circle in the city. They asked the beggar to show his hand, but when he did not do that, they suspected foul play and opened his shirt button and to their utter dismay, his hand was intact.

Enraged over this, they took him to task and warned him not to repeat this act elsewhere, because during the Covid times, many people have been deprived of food, and the alms they had given to him might have gone to those who are in dire need of help. Your act is insulting to the genuine physically challenged. Having both hands intact you could earn money by working, don't you, they dressed him down. A video of this incident was captured on mobile and it went viral on social media.

Also read: Beggar killed on suspicion of being child-lifter, three held