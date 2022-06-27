Bengaluru: A resident of Bengaluru has lodged a police complaint to rescue his daughter held captive at the Nithyananda Ashram in Bengaluru. Actually, Sri Nagesh and his family went to Nithyananda Ashram in Bengaluru recently. While he along with his wife and first daughter returned home, his second daughter Varudhini is still in the ashram. "When we asked ashram authorities, they claimed to have relocated my daughter to a different place," he said.

A retired engineer and his wife, Mala, a professor said they along with their two daughters, Vaishnavi and Varuduni had recently visited the Nithyananda Ashram in Bengaluru. "All three of us have come out, but our youngest daughter is stuck inside," they added.

Nagesh also said that one day after they returned from the ashram, he enquired with the Ashram management about his daughter, but they told him that Varuduni had been relocated from the ashram. However Nagesh said he saw his daughter inside the ashram even as the administration repeatedly denied it.

Prompting Nagesh to lodge a complaint at the Thiruvannamalai Rural Police Station on Sunday seeking police help to rescue his daughter who he claims 'is being held captive in Nithyananda Ashram."

