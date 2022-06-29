Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): Nadigatla Krishna from Aleswaram in the Kakinada district who lives in Jagampet has been arrested for stealing vehicles worth Rs 23 lakh. The police caught him and his accomplice, Magina Veerababu from Jaggampeta Mandal Govindurpura since he would buy the stolen vehicles.

The accused is said to have taken inspiration from a successful Tollywood film wherein a man would steal from the houses of the rich to meet the medical expenses of orphans. Nadugatla, inspired by the movie as he was in dire need of money for the treatment of one of his daughters, stole 107 two-wheelers in 14 months.

The police after arresting him, felt sorry for the situation of his family, as one of his daughters is deaf and dumb, and he needed the money for the treatment of her deteriorating health. CI B Suryaapparao, ASI T Raghunathrao, ASI Nukaraju, Constable Subbarao, and Home Guards were felicitated for getting the culprit arrested, while ASP Admin P. Srinivas and DSP B. Apparao also participated in the event.