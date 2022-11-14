Imphal: A man laboured tirelessly for 20 years and turned 300 acres of land into a forest, which had become barren. This is the success story of 47-year-old Moirangthem Loiya from the Uripok Khaidem Likai area of ​​Imphal West district of Manipur state. When Loiya was asked about his efforts, he said, "After completing my college education in 2000, I went to the Kaubru mountain region. There I saw indiscriminate cutting down of trees in the area which was early a dense forest with many trees. The loss of greenery shocked me."

He was determined to give back a little to Mother Nature and for this, he began to search for a suitable location. It ended when he reached the Langol mountain range on the outskirts of Imphal. "I have decided to turn the area that has become a wasteland due to the burning of the forest into a green forest again," he added. He built a small hut there. He explained that he started planting trees such as bamboo, oak, palm, and teak bought with his own money before the rainy season. He further said that the State forest officials supported him in his efforts.