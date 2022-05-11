Nagpur (Maharashtra): Days before his wedding, a groom in Maharashtra's Nagpur was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl. Gittikhadan police in Nagpur arrested an Indian Air Force official on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl. The incident, according to an official release by Nagpur Police Commissionerate on Tuesday, took place on May 9.

The accused has been identified as Adityadhanraj Naresh Shahu (28), a Corporal in the Indian Air Force posted in another state. He had come home on leave for the wedding scheduled for May 12. Amid the wedding vibe were at Adityadhanraj's home, he allegedly broke into the house of a minor girl living in the area and raped her. He even threatened the girl to not talk about it.

However, when the parents of the minor girl returned home, she told them everything. They lodged a complaint with the Gittikhadan police station after which Adityadhanraj was arrested. A case was lodged against him under sections 376 and 506 (B) of the Indian Penal Code with Sections 4, 6, and 8 of the POCSO Act.

The bride and her family, who live in another state, had, meanwhile, left for Nagpur for the wedding. However, upon reaching, they were shocked to hear about the crime the groom had allegedly committed and his subsequent arrest.

