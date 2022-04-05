Bangalore: A man poured petrol on two cars parked in front of a house in Mysore and set fire to them and escaped.

The incident took place Monday night in Sugama Badavane in Nannappanahalli in the Hulimavu police station area. The man hurled bricks at the cars and set two of them on fire after pouring petrol on them and escaped from the spot. The scene has been caught on a CCTV camera. One of the cars belongs to Surendra, a resident of Raghavendra city of Mysore. A case has been registered in the Nazarebad station even as police have started a probe into the incident.

