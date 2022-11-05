Muzaffarpur: In a bizarre incident, a man performed his death anniversary rituals on his own in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The man has been identified as 75-year-old Harichandra Das who last year performed Shard rituals for himself.

According to Das, he performed his Shradh on November 15 last year. After a year on November 4, he performed his death anniversary. The program was carried out with all the rituals. The whole family attended the program.

Harichandra Das said, "After my death, there is some doubt that my sons will do my Shradh properly or not. In such a situation, I thought of doing it on my own. I am religious in nature. Therefore, I performed Shradh and anniversary on my own to attain salvation."