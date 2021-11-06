Wayanad (Kerala): The curious cases of messed-up orders during online shopping are quite common these days. However, the latest case from Wayanad turned out to be so mysterious till the original story behind unravelled. Midhun Babu, a native of Kaniyampatta in Wayanad, ordered a passport pouch online shopping site Amazon on October 30 and it was delivered on November 1.

When he opened the parcel, he did find the passport pouch and an original passport inside it. He was clueless about how could an original passport got into his purchase. Midhun Babu contacted Amazon customer care and they were as clueless about it as Midhun Babu was and could not give him any directions as to what could be done with the passport.

Midhun Babu then handed over the passport, which belonged to a 17-year-old boy from Kunnamkulam, Thrissur. When police contacted the family of the boy at Kunnamkulam, finally the mystery behind the passport reaching the Amazon warehouse was unravelled.

This boy's father had ordered a passport pouch from Amazon earlier and since the pouch was smaller, he returned that to Amazon. The boy's mother told the police that her husband when returning the pouch forgot to take back the passport of their son, that he had put inside the pouch.

Amazon kept the product at their warehouse and when Midhun Babu ordered, they shipped the same pouch to Midhun Babu, without realising that an original passport was lying inside.

Police asked the family of the boy to collect the passport from the station after submitting relevant documents.