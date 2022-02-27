Bulandshahr: A man was shot and a restaurant was vandalized in a brawl over the availability of non-vegetarian food in the Sikandrabad area on Sunday, police here said. The incident took place at Danish Hotel run by one Abdul Wahid, a resident of the Chaudharywada area, Police Circle Officer of Sikandrabad Suresh Kumar said.

According to police, a man on Sunday came to Wahid's hotel and demanded non-vegetarian food. When Wahid said he did not have non-veg food and asked him to order what was available, the man got infuriated but left the hotel. After a while, he returned to the hotel, this time with some people, Kumar said, and ransacked the eatery and fired a few gunshots one of which hit Wahid's nephew Ateeq in the leg.

Ateeq is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said. Two accused have been arrested, and the rest are being searched for, said police.

