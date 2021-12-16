Dholpur: A man opened fire on a murder accused with intention of killing him inside Dholpur Sessions Court premises in Rajasthan. As the shot was fire from a country-made gun, the bullet got stuck and the gun did not fire.

As per the information from people present in the court premises, 5 years ago under Nihalganj police station area, Diwan Singh, a resident of Kolari, had killed Sanju Balmiki, a resident of Dholpur.

Accused Diwan Singh was out on bail and was present in the court today for his hearing. For several days, Singh has been receiving death threats. On Thursday half a dozen people, including Ashok, brother of the deceased Sanju got close to Diwan Singh and opened fire. Diwan Singh remained fortunate that the bullet got stuck and the gun didn't fire.

Ashok and his accomplice fled the spot after the failed attempt. As Sessions Judge Rita Tejpal got the information about the incident, she took cognizance of the matter and directed the SP to take action.

On SP's direction, Police personnel from Nihalganj police station reached the court and questioned Diwan Singh about the incident and started an investigation into the matter and launched a search operation for the culprits.

Diwan Singh is a history-sheeter and has half a dozen cases of killings on him.

