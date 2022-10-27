Kochi: Two persons were taken into custody after one of them fired gunshots in a bar at Kundannoor Junction, Kochi on Wednesday. The accused was accompanied by one of his accomplices, the duo first had a drink at OG's Kanthari bar and while leaving one of them took out a gun and opened fire without any provocation and then left the spot.

None was injured as the man fired at a wall. However, the bar management chose to report the incident to the Maradu police hours later. Subsequently, the police reached the spot and closed down the bar, and registered a case of attempt to murder and sections under the Arms act.

The arrested accused were identified as Rojan, a native of the Kollam district, and his friend who is said to be a lawyer. Rojan is an accused in another case and has secured bail recently. To celebrate the occasion, he along with his lawyer reached the bar.

They came to the bar around 1 pm and had drinks till 4 pm. As they reached the cash counter to pay the bill, Rojan took out the gun and opened fire. As per the police statement, the gun used for firing belongs to Rojan's lawyer Harold, who holds a firearms license until 2025.