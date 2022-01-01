Udaipur: In a bizarre incident, a man has been sterilized on the pretext of Covid vaccination in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The victim works as a daily wager and was offered Rs 2000 for getting vaccinated, he was taken to the hospital where he got sterilized after sedation.

The man identified as Babulal Kemti, a resident of Pratapnagar, had registered an FIR in the incident under Bhupalpura police station. Narrating his ordeal he said, "On the morning of December 29, I was standing at Bekni Puliya looking for some work. Meanwhile, a person named Naresh resident of Sector 5, came and offered me Rs 2000 for getting Corona vaccine over which I agreed.

He then took me to a hospital on his Scooty, where he gave me an injection and I got unconscious. Later, when I gained my senses, by then I was sterilized and the man left after dropping me at my sister's place."

As the victim's family got to know about the incident they got very angry, Babulal's mother said, "He is my only son and married also, but for now he has no children, now they had done this to him, his whole future is ruined."

The police administration is reluctant to share any information about this incident as our attempts to contact local police went in vain.

