Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A man was arrested for killing his daughters after his wife eloped with her paramour in Kalaburagi district, police said on Thursday. Lakshmikantha (34), a resident of Bhovi Galli in Bamboo Bazar of Kalaburagi, was an auto driver by profession. According to police, the accused had married Anjali after falling in love with her, his wife had eloped with her paramour four months ago. The couple had four children together.

The accused suffered from severe mental trauma and resorted to alcohol, after his wife eloped, and the children lived at their grandmother's place. On Tuesday, Lakshmikantha went to meet his children and took two of them -- Soni (10) and Mayuri (8) -- to a park within the limits of M.B. Nagar police station and smothered them to death in his vehicle.

Investigations revealed that the accused had dumped the bodies of his children below the back seat and roamed all over the city. Police also reported that many people had travelled in his auto without the faintest idea about the two dead bodies beneath their seats. He later surrendered to the police. (IANS)