Ghaziabad: A young man was killed in Ghaziabad in a dispute over violence with a pet dog. The accused reportedly attacked the victim with scissors and killed him in the process. The deceased has been identified as Mustakim, who had reportedly beaten the pet dog of the accused Chhatarpal, a few days ago. Both are residents of a slum in the Kanavani area in Ghaziabad.

As informed by CO Abhay Kumar Mishra, the preliminary investigation revealed that the argument started over the beating of a dog and soon escalated into a physical fight. Meanwhile, Chhatarpal took scissors from his house and attacked Mustakim in rage. The neighbors rushed and even tried to stop the argument but to no avail. By the time Mustakim was taken to a hospital for treatment, he had succumbed to his injuries due to heavy bleeding.

The police officials from the Indirapuram Police Station area arrested the accused Chhatarpal, while a complaint has also been registered against him. The police have also taken the weapon of murder into custody for further investigation and proof as the probe continues, informed CO Mishra.

