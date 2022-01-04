Simdega: An incident of mob lynching was reported in Jharkhand's Simdega district, where a 30-year-old man got lynched and then charred by a violent mob for allegedly cutting trees and selling them.

After the incident somehow police managed to recover the body from the spot and later the victim was identified Sanju Pradhan.

Kolebira police station in-charge, Rameshwar Bhagat said the victim was lynched by the villagers Besrajara Bazar area over the suspicion of cutting trees and selling them. The police recovered the body after much persuasion.

It's not been a month since the Jharkhand Assembly on December 21, has passed the 'Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill, 2021'.

More details are awaited.

Read : Jharkhand passes Prevention of Mob Violence and Mob Lynching Bill 2021