New Delhi: A man, who had lost Rs 10 lakhs in the stock market, killed his father and injured his mother for declining to give more money. The incident occurred at Uttar Pradesh's Fatehgarh in Hari Nagar police limits on Thursday night. The accused has been identified as Jasdeep alias Sunny. The deceased father has been identified as Swarna Malhotra.

Sources said, "At midnight, Jasdeep attacked his sleeping parents one by one with a hammer, chisel, screwdriver, and other sharp things. Many wounds have been found on the faces of his parents. Swarna has died and his mother Ajinder has been admitted to hospital."

According to police sources, the face of the deceased was attacked around 37 times. Before committing the crime, the accused mixed some intoxicants in the food of his parents, due to which they became unconscious. After the crime, to make the attack look like a robbery, he left the house around 4 am and went to the house of former BJP councilor Amarjit Singh, who lived in a nearby house, and told him that the thieves entered the house.

Former councilor Amarjit Singh called the SHO of Hari Nagar police station and the police reached the spot. After seeing the situation, the police took Jasdeep to the police station for questioning. When questioned strictly, Jasdeep confessed his crime. The chisel, hammer, and screwdriver used in the crime were also recovered. The police are interrogating Jasdeep's wife.

Police said, "Jasdeep was pressurizing his parents to give money after losing about Rs 10 lakhs in the stock market, about which there was a constant fight for the last five days."