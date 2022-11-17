Kasaragod(Kerala): A 31-year-old man was arrested for lifting a nine-year-old minor girl and flinging her on the road in Kerala's Kasaragod in Manjeshwaram on Thursday morning. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The accused has been identified as Siddique, a native of Manjeshwaram.

In the footage which has gone viral on social media, the accused, Siddique, could be seen walking towards the girl, who was standing on the other side of the road, hitting her and then violently lifting her before slamming her on the ground. He could be seen walking back as if nothing had happened.

The girl's uncle said she was thoroughly shaken by the incident and was not even ready to narrate anything to the family members initially.

"She later said somebody hit her while standing on the roadside. Thus, I went back and examined the CCTV visuals and I was shocked seeing the footage," he said.

As there was a huge outcry on social media platforms and local channels started airing the visuals, the police took the accused into custody. A police officer said a case was registered under section 307 of the IPC and sections of the relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the accused was arrested. "The girl has no external injuries. She is now taken to a hospital in Mangalore for a detailed check-up," he said. (with Agency inputs)