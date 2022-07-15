Dhenkanal: In a barbaric incident, a man decapitated his wife and walked to the nearest police outpost with her severed head. A spine-chilling video of the man walking with his wife's head s gone viral on the internet. The deceased has been identified as Shuchala Majhi. This incident took place in Chandrasekharpur village under Gandia Police Station limits in Odisha.

One Nakaphodi Majhi allegedly beheaded his wife Shuchala at Chandrasekharpur village suspecting her fidelity. Following this, he walked on the streets for about 12 km with her severed head until the locals spotted him with the severed head, along with an axe near Jankhira village and informed the local police immediately. On receiving the information, Gandia police arrived at the spot, recovered the severed head, and detained Nakaphodi. The cops initiated an investigation into the shocking incident.