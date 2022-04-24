Bhubaneswar: A shocking case of double murder has come to the fore from Odisha in which a man killed his wife and sister-in-law and kept their bodies hidden in the house for days. As per the details available with ETV Bharat, accused Bijayketan Sethi allegedly killed his wife Gayatri Sethi and sister-in-law Saraswati Sethi on April 21 at Chandrasekharpur Housing Board Colony in Odisha capital.

He then decided to hide the bodies inside the house. The accused would visit the house now and then to check on the bodies. Family members of the deceased were unable to communicate with the two as their phones remained switched off. They called Bijayketan multiple times who ignored their calls. Suspecting foul play, the kin of the deceased lodged a complaint with the Chandrasekharpur police. Locals also detected a foul smell emanating from the house this morning and informed the police.

Cops have recovered the bodies for post-mortem and arrested the accused. Further investigation by police was underway. “My son-in-law has killed my two daughters. He had been threatening my elder daughter to kill her. I want justice for my two children,” said the mother of the deceased. Though the exact reason behind the extreme step by Bijayketan was yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the killing was a fallout of a family dispute.

Notably, Bijayketan married Gayatri in 2011 while the two were residing in Chandrasekharpur Housing Board Colony. Gayatri’s younger sister Saraswati, who worked as a nurse at a private hospital in the city, used to visit her sister and brother-in-law’s place frequently.

Also read: Delhi woman stabbed to death in front of her kids