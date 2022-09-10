Panipat: A woman was allegedly killed by her husband over a family dispute in Haryana's Panipat on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Imrana. According to sources, during the quarrel, the accused first hit the woman with a shovel and then penetrated a screwdriver in her head. The woman died on the spot and the accused fled after committing the crime.

The brother-in-law of the deceased Dilshad said that he went to offer namaz at around 2 pm on Friday afternoon and then went with his child for medicines. When he came back he heard the voice of his nephews crying and he ran into the room where he found Imrana lying in a pool of blood. He took Imrana to the hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body to the hospital for post-mortem. During the interrogation, Dilshad said, "The children said that there was a dispute between their parents during which their father first hit their mother with a shovel and then penetrated a screwdriver in her head."