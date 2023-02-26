New Delhi : In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and two sons, and then tried to commit suicide in the Vipin Garden area of Delhi's Dwarka district, police said on Sunday. Financial problems were said to be the reason behind the incident, but his in-laws have alleged that he had been demanding property and harassing his wife.

The police identified the accused as Rajesh, and said that he first brutally stabbed his wife, and then killed his two sons, aged five years and the second was four months old. He then slit his wrist in a bid to commit suicide. The deceased have been identified as Sunita (35), Ayansh (5) and four-month-old Amay. Rajesh was found wearing gloves. His family was sleeping when he attacked them. The family of Sunita has alleged that Rajesh was demanding property which could be the reason behind the murders.

"His family was sleeping when he carried out the attack. He stabbed his wife and two sons when they were sleeping," the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan said that they got a call about the incident at around 6 a.m. "We got a call that one Rajesh (35) killed his wife and two sons, a five years old and a four months old, and then slit his wrist. After receiving the call we immediately sent a team from Mohan Garden Police Station to the spot," Vardhan said.

The official said that Rajesh inflicted a deep injury on his own wrist in a bid to commit suicide. He was removed to a Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. The official said that Rajesh sent a message to his friends in the early morning hours regarding his severe financial woes. His friends alerted his brother, who in turn alerted the police around 6 a.m.

"We have learnt that he sent a message on a WhatsApp Group of his school friends. His message sounded serious and his friends informed his brother and ultimately police were informed. Police had to break open the door as it was bolted from inside. After going inside we discovered the bodies and Rajesh in a semi-unconscious state," the police said.

The police said that they have lodged a case of murder in this respect and were looking into the matter. The family said that Rajesh got married to Sunita in 2015. Initially, everything was going smoothly. The family alleged that Rajesh had been demanding property from them and often had arguments regarding this. Sunita's family has alleged that due to this Rajesh murdered his wife and two sons. (IANS)

