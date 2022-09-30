New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In an unfortunate incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and daughter with a shovel at Sandeep Nagar of the Sihani Chungi area of ​​Nand Gram police station area of ​​Ghaziabad on Friday. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Pal.

According to sources, the husband and wife and their two children used to live in the house. Earlier, there was a shop for the husband. Gradually, the shop got closed and he stopped earning. There were frequent quarrels between the husband and wife. So the husband started living on the third floor of the three-storey building and the wife with her children was living on the second floor.

Yet again, there was a fight between the couple on Friday morning. In the afternoon, the water supply in the area suddenly stopped. The husband came to the second floor in anger and killed his wife with a shovel. Later, he killed his daughter. The 17-year-old son was not in the house and escaped death, said sources.

On being informed, the accused has been apprehended on the spot by the police. Speaking on the incident, police said, "The accused has been taken into custody. The whole matter will become clear only after thorough interrogation of accused Sanjay Pal. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem."