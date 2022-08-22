Khunti(Jharkhand): A man has allegedly killed three family members, who happened to be his kin at Chandidih village in Bhandra of Khunti police station area of Jharkhand on Sunday night. The accused has been identified as Hemant Purti, a resident of Gajgaon in Murhu. According to police, the accused had come to their house on Friday and was there since then.

When the rest of the family returned after working from the field on Sunday night, they all had dinner and went to sleep. It is learnt that on the night of the incident, he killed the three members of the family with a spade and sat near the bodies with the spade in his hand. The murder came to light when Soma Munda, the elder son of one of the deceased, reached home.

According to police, the deceased Beetna Munda, her son Suda Munda, Vikas Mahato. and the accused Hemant Purti slept in the house. While Beetna's elder son Soma and another relative went to sleep at a different place some distance away from the house. When Soma reached there before leaving for the farm in the morning, the accused Hemant was sitting with a spade beside the blood-soaked bodies.

Soma called the villagers and somehow overpowered Hemant and tied him. When people asked, Hemant told that around 12 o'clock on Sunday night, he said he took a spade and killed the family members. On being informed, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused. The Khunti police station in-charge Kameshwar Kumar said, "The accused murdered his relatives in an inebriated condition. The three bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further action is being taken by confiscating the spade used in the incident."