Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad police on Thursday evening arrested a youth for killing his own father after he confessed to the crime, alleging that his father was having an illicit affair with his wife. The incident, which happened 10 days ago, has been reported from the Dholka area of the district.

As informed by the police officials, the victim Bharat Khordia was admitted to a hospital as he had purportedly sustained injuries in an accident involving an unidentified vehicle near Begwa village in the Dholka taluka here. He was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Bharat's wife Jashiben Khordia had lodged a complaint at the Koth police station regarding the incident. As a part of the investigation lodged on the basis of the said complaint, the police conducted a post-mortem of the body and found that the man had died of excessive bleeding due to severe head injury. The nature of the injury suggested that it was not caused by an accident, the doctors said.

The rural Local Crime Branch Police (LCB) meanwhile received information that the deceased Bharat had frequent quarrels with his son Mahendra, sometimes even in public. The village LCB therefore detained Mahendra and interrogated him. After enough pressure, Mahendra broke down and confessed to killing his father.

Mahendra Khordia told the police that he had doubts about his wife and father's affair. He would therefore often get into quarrels with his father Bharat Khordia. During one such fight, he hit his father on the head with a heavy stick, leading to his death. To save himself from the charges, he framed the incident as a case of an accident and took his father to the hospital.

The police are still investigating the illicit affair angle though the wife and mother of the accused have refused to comment on the matter for now. The accused is currently in police custody, while the police have reassured adequate action in the matter.