Mahbubnagar (Telangana): A man allegedly murdered his daughter and his wife as the former refused to go to her husband's house. According to police, the incident took place in the Mahbubnagar district of Telangana on Tuesday morning.

Police sources said that the accused Krishnaiah got her daughter Saraswathi married on May 8. She came to her parent's house in the Jainallipur area of the district on May 25. They further revealed when Saraswathi refused to return to her husband's house, Krishnaiah allegedly beat her to death with a stick. He also killed his wife Kalamma.

Police said that after murdering two, the accused tried to end his life by suicide and consumed poison and is currently undergoing treatment at the Mahabubnagar District General Hospital. According to police sources, the case has been registered and an investigation has started.