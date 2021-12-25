Chandigarh: The man, who was killed in the Ludhiana districts court complex blast, was identified as Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Khanna in Ludhiana. It is learnt that he was dismissed from the post of head constable in a drug case according to police sources.

Police had earlier said they suspect that the man killed in the blast was trying to assemble or plant the explosive device. The Gagandeep's family in Khanna also learnt to have identified him, sources added. He was dismissed from service in 2019, the police sources pointed out. The police reportedly ascertained his identity through a SIM card. It may be recalled that a bomb went off in the district courts complex in Ludhiana on Thursday killing one person and injuring six others. Therefore, the Punjab government declared a high alert in the state as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that they have got some important clues during the probe, which would prove useful in cracking the case. Police had said the preliminary investigation has disclosed that the deceased was suspected to be either carrier of the explosive or a human bomb. He had a religious tattoo mark on one of his arms and his mobile was recovered from the debris, police said.

