Chikkamagaluru(Karnataka): A 52-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at Hargodu village of Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Anand Devadiga.

According to sources, Anand was looking for a cow behind the house, when he was attacked by a wild tusker. It has been learned that the elephant dragged the dead body for more than half a km. As the dead body was dragged, it got stuck in the trees of the forest.

The incident took place on Sunday evening but came to light on Monday morning. The dead body was found after the worried family and locals started searching for him. The elephant remained at the spot where the dead body was till the locals reached the spot in the morning.

As the locals arrived, the elephant ran away from the place. In the hilly part of Mudigere taluk, the elephant attacks have exceeded. A herd of 13 elephants has been roaming around the taluk for the last one week. The locals have expressed their displeasure that even though the forest officials have been informed about this, they didn't take any action. The case took place in the Banakal police station area.