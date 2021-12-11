Hyderabad: Sangareddy Second Additional District Court sentenced life imprisonment to three people in a murder case in Patancheru on Friday. Srinivas, a resident of Patancheru was killed by his neighbours in 2014. After a span of 7 long years, the court gave a verdict on this murder case.

The victim lived in the Rameshwaram Weaker Sections Colony which comes under the Indresham Gram Panchayat in the Patancheru division. His neighbour Prashanth was a dog owner and considered his dog no lesser than a part of his family. Srinivas, on the other hand, had a serious problem with Prashanth's dog. On an unfortunate day in 2014, the dog entered the premises of Srinivas' house. Enraged by seeing the dog in his house courtyard, Srinivas badly beat it up. Seeing this, Prashanth lost his temper and broke out into a fight with Srinivas. The matter, however, lost steam that day after their families intervened.

However, Prashanth held the grudge in his mind long after and decided to act on it with the help of his friends Prakash and Vinod. All three of them entered Srinivas' house one night and killed him. They also tried to kill his wife Renuka for obstructing them, but she managed to escape somehow.

The incident was registered at the Patancheru Police Station in 2014. The police officials arrested the accused and the case moved to the court. The court bench was headed by Justice Anitha who gave the verdict on this case after 7 years, while advocate Mohamud Ali made arguments on behalf of victims. The sentence all three accused to life imprisonment with Rs 5000 fine for each.

