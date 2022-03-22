Bettiah (Bihar): A person's death in police custody allegedly due to bee stings triggered protests in the Bettiah area of West Champaran in Bihar during which the unruly mob killed one police official, injured several others, and torched a number of vehicles.

The incident took place on March 19 when a youth identified as Anirudha Yadav was detained by the police on the complaint of blaring DJ and playing 'vulgar' songs during Holi. The youth died at the Belthar police station after which rumours spread that he had died due to police excesses during interrogation which led to the mob attacking the police officials.

West Champaran superintendent of police Upendra Nath Verma denied the report of police excesses and said that the youth died from "bee biting" in the police station premises. However, the agitators ransacked the police station completely, setting fire to a few vehicles. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ram Jatan Singh who was in uniform became a victim of the mayhem as he was lynched by the crowd. Several other police officials were injured with at least four of them being stated to be critical.

Around 2000 police enforcement led by SP Verma camped at the site to control the volatile situation. "An irate mob has ransacked the police station. But, the digital video record (DVR) is safe. In the CCTV footage, it could be seen clearly that Anirudha Yadav was attacked by bees and police station staffers tried to save him. Scanning the CCTV footage further, action will be taken against culprits," he said.

According to the police officials, Anirudha went to a hand pump to quench his thirst where he stung by a swarm of bees. "Anirudha fled from the spot and ducked behind a parked motorcycle at the police station. A constable at the police station also threw a blanket at him and he was asked to rush to a place where smoke was coming out. In the meantime, a swarm of bees attacked Anirudha, injuring him critically. He was then rushed to a PHC and then to another hospital for treatment. But, unfortunately, he died," the officials said.

Also read: 50% cap: Irate commuters block south Delhi road, vandalise bus