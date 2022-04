Srinagar: A man died after the car he was driving skidded off the road at Dialgam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag in J&K on Sunday afternoon, reports said. As per local reports, the accident took place near Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at Dialgam.

The car bearing registration number JK02AT-8004 was driven by Khalid Ahmed Najar, son of Mukhtar Ahmed Najar, a resident of Chicken Mohalla Kadipora, skidded off the road and overturned on the roadside. In the accident, Najar died on spot as per reports.

His body has been shifted to District hospital Anantnag for medical formalities.

