Varanasi: A man jumped off a moving train after his three-year-old daughter slipped from his lap here on Sunday. The father-daughter duo died on the spot and the deceased were identified as Heera (32) and Rosie. The duo was travelling with family to Bihar's Darbhanga by Swatantrata Senani Express, said Jalina, Heera's wife.

Heera hailed from Ghanshyampur of Bhawanipur police station in Darbhanga district and worked in Delhi. The family had to sit near the door of the train due to the unavailability of seats. Heera spoke to the ticket collector and the family was waiting to get a seat. Jalina said that she pulled the emergency chain and halted the train as soon as Heera jumped off to save Rosie. The Mirzamurad police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The police started a probe into the freak mishap.