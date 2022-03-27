New Delhi: A young student was shot dead during a quarrel at the Dwarka North Police Station area in New Delhi on Saturday. The incident reportedly occurred outside a government school, while both the victim and the murderer are suspected to be students of the same school. The victim has been identified as Khurshid, and the accused Sahil has also been arrested by the police.

Dwarka additional DCP Vikram Singh who is probing the matter informed that the police officials tried to rush the victim to the nearby Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital immediately after the incident came to light. "We tried to rush him to the hospital since his condition was critical, but the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival at the hospital," he said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the police identified the murderer Sahil and registered a case against him. According to the information procured so far, the accused is a resident of the Nagli Dairy area, though the reason for the murder has not yet been unearthed. "We are interrogating the accused and exploring other angles too. We expect more information as the investigation proceeds," the DCP said.

