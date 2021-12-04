Dehradun : A incident of cyber fraud reported under Clement Town police station area in Dehradun, where an online fraudster duped thousand of rupees claiming himself as a Paytm officer. Later, on victim's complaint, police registered a case.

Anil Kumar resident of Ashima Vihar narrated the incident while filing a complaint in the cyber police station. "I booked a ticket from IRCTC, after which Rs 3401 was deducted from my account instead of Rs 3365. Realizing the fraud, I immediately called on the toll free number of IRCTC. I was told that the money was withdrawn through Paytm and asked me to contact them,"

"After that, I called Paytm customer care, in a while, I got a call back and the caller introduced himself as a Paytm officer. The caller advised me to download a particular APP to get my money back. As I downloaded the app, I received a auto generated number which I shared with caller. In between talks, the caller asked my ATM's CVV number, which I shared. In a while, under multiple transactions, Rs 78,709 got debited from my account."

"We had registered an FIR on victim's complaint and our cyber team is looking into the matter. Soon the fraudster will be nabbed," said a police official.