Faridabad (Haryana): A fatherly affection turning demonic has surfaced in the Faridabad district of Haryana. A person, who was the uncle of a minor girl, to fulfil his carnal appetite raped the victim repeatedly. The victim now gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday. Both the mother and child are battling for life at a hospital in Haryana.

The incident dates back to August 24, 2021, when the uncle of the minor girl persuaded her and took her, along with him to a place. When the girl went missing, family members frantically searched for her. Unable to find her whereabouts, the family members lodged a complaint with the Tigaon Police Station.

Police were searching for the minor girl after registering an FIR, but even after 13 months, the police could not find the girl and the accused. A few days ago, the police arrested the accused from the Shergarh area of ​​Mathura and also traced the minor girl. When police saw the girl, she was found pregnant. On Thursday, the victim gave birth to a baby girl. The condition of the mother and newborn was stated to be critical. On the other hand, relatives of the rape victim, said, "We are ready to accept our daughter but not the newborn."