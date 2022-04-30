Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man, who is cohabiting with a woman, impregnated her daughter. The incident took place in Machilipatnam of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. The man in the father's place has been raping the girl for the past 10 months. With this, the girl got pregnant and was admitted to the government hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy.

The inhuman incident came to light recently. Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the police arrested the accused Suresh, who was working as a taxi driver. A case has been registered at Chilakalpudi Police Station and is being investigated by the police. When the political parties are crying foul over the rise in rape and murder in the State the news of minor giving birth to a baby boy shocked everyone.

