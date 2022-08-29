Gopalganj (Bihar): A shocking incident of gangraping a minor girl and subsequent uploading of the grisly act by three youths on social media have surfaced in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. A probe into the matter has begun. "The FIR against three accused has been registered. The culprits are on the run. Man-hunt has been launched to nag the accused, " police said.

The grisly incident came to light when the video footage was uploaded on social media. "Three youths took turns to outrage the modesty of the minor girl in a maize field and also threatened the victim not to disclose the incident to anyone. The victim and her family were threatened with dire consequences if they disclose the matter to the police," said sources. When the video of the shocking incident came into the public domain, the police then recorded the statement of the victim. SHO Bhore Police Station, Surendra Kumar Yadav while confirming the incident of gang-rape of a minor girl, said, "Raids are being conducted to arrest the culprits."