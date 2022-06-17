Barmer: A man allegedly hanged himself to death along with his two daughters in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Thursday night. ASI Hanuman Ram of Sindhari police station said that the man Shankararam, 55, his 28-year-old married daughter Sua and 15-year-old daughter Ghudi hanged themselves to death from a tree. According to the police, the bodies were seen hanging by locals on Friday morning and they immediately informed the police.

On getting the information, the Sindhari police station reached the spot and took the bodies into their custody. It is being said that there was an argument in the family over some issue late last night which might have led the three take the extreme step. Further investigation into the matter is going on.

