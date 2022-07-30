Bengaluru: A 27-year-old man hid in the women's restroom for the whole night to steal expensive mobile phones to give to his girlfriend at Karnataka's J.P. Nagar on July 20. The accused has been identified as Abdul Munaf, who had come to the Chroma Electronic showroom in the guise of a customer. J.P. Nagar police have arrested the accused and recovered from him six expensive mobile phones worth Rs 5 lakhs.

Man hides in washroom of showroom overnight, walks out next morning with expensive mobile phones for his girlfriend

According to sources, on July 20, Munaf entered the shop as a customer and when the shop was closed and all the staff left, he took six expensive mobile phones and went back to the washroom. He spent the whole night there, and the next day when the showroom was opened, and the staffers were busy, he cleverly walked out of the shop. The whole incident was recorded on the CCTV camera.

Also read: Man resorts to thievery for daughter's treatment

Police arrested the accused and started interrogating him. In the interrogation, he revealed that he loved a girl and wanted to impress her by gifting expensive phones to her. So, he planned to give one mobile phone to her and sell the other five. The police recovered all the six mobile phones from him. He was remanded to judicial custody under the theft case.