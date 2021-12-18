Kanpur: Kanpur police has arrested Abhishek /Chootu allegedly accused of helping Vikas Dubey, the prime accused of the Bikru Incident, in fleeing from the spot after killing 8 policemen and grievously injuring six others during an ambush on the night of July 3, 2020.

A team of Panki Police station nabbed the accused during the raid conducted on Saturday morning. Accused was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head and is been identified as Abhishek Shrivastav, a resident of Shivli Police station area under Kanpur Dehat district.

During the raid, police have also recovered the Swift Dzire car used in the crime, told Panki Inspector Anjan Kumar Singh.

Allegedly on the night of July 3, when the incident happened, Abhishek used his car to drive the main accused Vikas Dubey, Amar Dubey and Prabhat Mishra from Bikru Village.

As per the reports, Vishnu Kashyap has asked Abhishek to reach Kali Raod Tiraha with his Swift Dzire. From there, all the weapons used in the massacre were placed in the car and all the accused escaped from the spot.

One of the accused Amar Dubey was driving the car and they went to the house of Radhe Kashyap in Rasulabad.

After reaching Rasulabad, Abisheak took his car and came back to his home. Since then the police has been looking for Abhishek.

On July 3, 2020, eight police personnel were gunned down by criminals in an attack from a rooftop when a police team entered Bikru village to arrest Vikas Dubey.

Seven others, including a civilian, were injured. The gangster and five of his aides were later killed in subsequent encounters, for which the commission also gave Uttar Pradesh police a clean chit.

Read : Probe ordered into leakage of President's security details