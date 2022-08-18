Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to gain entry into Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore in Madhya Pradesh with a fake Aadhaar card, a police official said on Thursday. Mohsin Mansoori was held on Wednesday when he was entering with a fake Aadhaar Card under the name 'Rahul Singh Rajput' to board a flight to Bengaluru to proceed further to Goa, Aerodrome Police Station in charge Sanjay Shukla said.

"Mansoori belongs to Rajgarh district and claims to be a mobile phone seller. We found an Aadhaar Card with his real name. Both cards have the same photograph but the names of the holder and father are different. He claims he made the fake card as a number of times he wasn't getting entry in hotels with his real name," the official said. He has been charged under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forging documents) and other offences under the Indian Penal Code, Shukla said. (PTI)