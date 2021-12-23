New Delhi: A 21-year-old man was apprehended by the CISF at the Khan Market metro station after he was found carrying four bullets in his luggage, officials said on Thursday.

The passenger was intercepted at the station on Wednesday during security check, they said.

The officials said carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network.

Also Read: Delhi riots: Man who pointed gun at cop seeks bail in attempt to murder case

The man could not furnish government authorisation for carrying the bullets, which were of .303 calibre, and was handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, they said.

The man is stated to be a resident of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure and provide counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

PTI