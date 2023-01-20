New Delhi : A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a man in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said on Thursday. The accused identified as Sujeet (23), a resident of Siraspur, has been arrested, they said.

The matter came to light on January 13 after the victim's mother noticed her daughter's protruding stomach. The minor told her that she was raped by a man about six months ago and she was bleeding, they said.

"The victim said that the accused gave her something to eat to abort her pregnancy," Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Outer North) Devesh Mahla said. The girl was taken to the hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday, however, the child died, police said.

The victim is in hospital and stated to be out of danger, they said. A case was registered under section 376 (rape) and 315 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The accused, who absconded after the incident was reported, was arrested the same day after teams conducted raids, the DCP said. (PTI)