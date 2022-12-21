Anekal (Bengaluru): The Karnataka police have arrested a 47-year-old man for raping a 22-year-old domestic help, who is a native of Jharkhand. He had hired her through an online firm to reportedly look after his ailing 80-year-old mother. When the domestic help turned up, the accused was all alone in his house and his mother was not there.

The arrested person was identified as Keshava Murthy (47), a resident of Kudlu under Parappana Agrahara police station on the outskirts of the city. He is an employee of a private company. The man was arrested after the 22-year-old domestic help reported it to the agency through which she was hired. A case of rape, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement against the accused under Sections 376 (2), 506 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

The man had reportedly reached out to the online agency to hire domestic help. When the woman reached his home, she did not find elderly woman, for whom she had been hired. The accused told her that his mother has been hospitalized and would soon return.

On the first night, when the young woman was working in the kitchen, the man allegedly raped her. She somehow managed to flee and informed the matter to the agency. The man was arrested and is currently behind the bar. The accused had made a deal to pay Rs 18,000 to take care of her mother. Even he paid one month salary in advance. When she reported for work, he raped her and threatened her not to disclose this to anyone, police said

After raping the young woman, he threatened to kill her if she told this to anyone. Instead of sitting silent the young woman called her company manager and explained the incident. Later, the company lodged a police complaint and thereafter the accused Kesava Murthy was arrested, police added.