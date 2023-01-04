Mathura (UP): The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl here, police said on Wednesday. The accused was arrested within 12 hours, they claimed.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening following which tension gripped the village under the Jamuna Paar police station limits, Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh told reporters. The father filed a case against the accused and he was promptly arrested, the SP said, adding that the girl has been sent for medical examination.