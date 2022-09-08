Thane: Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his tenement's 65-year-old woman owner in Maharashtra's Thane city to grab her funds, an official said on Thursday. The victim, identified as Jijabai Kedar, used to live alone in a house in the chawl (tenement) that she owned in Wagle Estate area. She had rented out some of the rooms there, inspector (crime) Sunil Shinde from Shreenagar police station said.

The woman's relatives approached police on Wednesday saying she was not responding to their calls. The police then went to the woman's house which was locked from the outside. They broke open the door and found the woman's decomposed body lying inside, the official said.

The police suspect the woman died four-five days back. They sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, he said. Based on suspicion, a police probe team questioned a 27-year-old man who lived in the tenement and took him into custody on Wednesday night, the official said.

The police suspect the man killed the woman to rob and grab her funds, the official said. A case was registered against the man under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense), he said. (PTI)